  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nurlan Ibirayim appointed Vice Minister of Civil Service Affairs

    17:51, 06 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 5, 2016, Nurlan Ibirayim has been appointed Vice Minister of Civil Service Affairs.

    In different years he served as Chairman of the Intellectual Property Rights Committee and Registration Service Committee of the Justice Ministry, as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament. Nurlan Ibirayim worked also as Chief of Staff of Nur Otan Faction in the Majilis, Vice Rector for Development and Legal Affairs of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University as well as Director of the Department and Chairman of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry. 

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Civil Service Affairs News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!