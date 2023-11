ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Kylyshbayev has been elected as a deputy of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

The newly elected deputy was elected on July 1, 2016 based on the information released by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"Mr. Kylyshbayev got 288 votes in the course of election," the commission said in a statement.