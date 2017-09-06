Nurlan Nigmatulin, Andrzej Duda hold meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Mazhilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the press service of the lower Chamber reported.

Speaking about the importance of the Kazakh-Polish partnership development, Mr. Nigmatulin stressed that the state visit of President Nazarbayev to Poland in 2016 gave a significant impetus to the strengthening of bilateral relations. During this visit, a Joint Declaration of the Presidents on economic cooperation was adopted and 15 investment projects with a total worth of almost $900 million were signed.

Nurlan Nigmatulin and Andrzej Duda noted the great cooperation potential in all areas, primarily in the trade and economic sphere and education. The sides also discussed transit opportunities for Kazakhstan and Poland in order to increase the volume of goods to Western Europe and Asia, as well as to strengthen cooperation to address global security issues.

The interlocutors also stressed the importance of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.

Special attention was paid to the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Mr. Nigmatulin stressed that Kazakh parliamentarians will provide legislative support for all the agreements reached between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Poland.

The Speaker of the Mazhilis also noted the importance of intensifying the interaction between the parliamentary friendship groups. According to him, Kazakhstani deputies are interested in Poland's experience in the field of transport and urban infrastructure development.

Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed his confidence that President Duda's visit to Kazakhstan will contribute to strengthening the cooperation between the two states, including at the inter-parliamentary level.