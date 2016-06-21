Nurlan Nigmatulin becomes Majilis deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has registered Mr. Nurlan Nigmatulin as a deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan based on the decision of the session of the political council of the Nur Otan Party.

The registration was made in accordance with the paragraph 6 of the Article 97-1 of the Constitutional Law "On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan".



Mr. Nigmatulin previously served as the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Earlier the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament terminated the powers of its deputy Roman Sklyar who was later named as Vice Minister of National Economy.