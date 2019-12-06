Nurlan Nigmatulin holds meeting of Majilis Bureau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, Nurlan Nigmatulin has chaired the Majilis Bureau which formed a draft agenda for the upcoming plenary meeting, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

In the first reading the deputies will discuss draft legislative amendments on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism as well as on the regulation of migration processes.

In the second reading the chamber is to consider legislative innovations on gas and gas supply issues.

The adoption of the bill contributes to the expansion of natural gas usage, the implementation of new projects in the electric power industry as well as the approval of gas prices for investment projects on the production of petrochemical products with the usage of gas.

On the agenda of the plenary meeting is the bill on ratification of the Multilateral Convention on the implementation of measures related to tax agreements in order to counter base erosion and profit shifting.

The Chamber will have to set deadlines for preparing conclusions on new bills received by the Majilis.