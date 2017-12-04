Nurlan Nigmatulin meets with Finnish Ambassador to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland to Kazakhstan Mikko Kivikoski, Kazinform cites the Majilis press service.

The Speaker of the Majilis congratulated the diplomat on the appointment to the current post and expressed confidence in further strengthening of the Kazakh-Finnish relations including the inter-parliamentary component.

Mr. Nigmatulin also conveyed his greetings to the Finnish nation on the 100th Anniversary of Independence celebrated on December 6, wishing prosperity and well-being.

At the meeting, the sides stressed that high results were achieved in the bilateral cooperation owing to the joint work based on the mutual understanding and friendship between the leaders of the two states.

According to Nurlan Nigmatulin and Mikko Kivikoski, Kazakhstan and Finland are strategic partners in Central Asia and Northern Europe.

The Ambassador of Finland highlighted the achievements of our country within the Independence years, stressing that Kazakhstan sets a good example for every country in the world.

Mikko Kivikoski congratulated our country on successfully hosting the Astana Expo 2017, underlining that the event became a symbol of the achievements of the modern Kazakhstan. According to the diplomat, Finland is very pleased with the results of its participation in the International Exhibition, and Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sauli Niinistö held productive negotiations.

In addition, Nurlan Nigmatulin and Mikko Kivikoski gave emphasis to the important role of the parliaments in implementing the agreements of the two heads of state and further enhancing the Kazakh-Finnish relations as a whole.