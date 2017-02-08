Nurlan Nigmatulin: President's Address - a guide to action for all Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During is working visit to Almaty region, Speaker of Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin met with the staff of LLP «Aluminum of Kazakhstan», Majilis press service reports.

Nigmatulin discussed the key points of the President's Address to the Nation as well as the draft of constitutional reforms.

According to him, deputies consider it their direct responsibility and duty to convey the essence of the tasks set by the Head of State, to voters, and to discuss key areas of the technological and political modernization.

Speaker stressed that this Address is unique and its main feature and magnitude is that in in the President offered his vision of the country's development in the new stage as well as specific practical steps on all major priorities.



"The strategic directions outlined in the President's Address, will be the main reference points of parliamentary work", said Nigmatulin.

In turn, residents of Almaty region expressed full support for the President's initiatives and their willingness to take an active part in the implementation of his strategy.



Support for innovation and their rapid implementation in production is especially relevant for the workers of Aluminum of Kazakhstan.

Aluminum of Kazakhstan is a high-tech factory a high-tech full-cycle plant for the production of aluminum profiles. The plant consists of a foundry, presses at 1540 tonnes and 2400 tonnes and a line of polymer powder coating and anodising.

Technological process allows producing more than 280 kinds of finished products by processing of primary aluminum produced in Kazakh city of Pavlodar.

Nurlan Nigmatulin also held a Q&A session during which he answered the questions regarding staff training for new businesses, state support for people to improve their living conditions, and others.