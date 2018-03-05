Nurlan Nigmatulin: President’s initiatives are measures to improve population welfare

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has commented on the initiatives proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press service of the Chamber informed.

"Today's proposals of the President is a convincing proof of continuity of the strategic course for social modernization of our society," Nurlan Nigmatulin said.

Five social initiatives of the President is a majestic program of social alterations.

It is a set of unique and unprecedented measures to improve the welfare of all Kazakhstan people.

The most important is that the President's initiatives are always well-thought, realistic and based on thoroughly calculated opportunities of the national economy.

"The deputies of the Kazakh Parliament now need to make a legislative framework for this wide scale presidential program," Nurlan Nigmatulin said.