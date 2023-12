NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nurlan Nigmatullin is elected the Speaker of the Majilis of the VII convocation by secret ballot, Kazinform reports.

Nigmatullin born in 1962 in Karaganda is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute.

On June 22, 2016 was elected the Majilis Speaker of the VI convocation, Nur Otan Party member. August 22, 2019 was unanimously elected the head of the Nur Otan faction at the Majilis.