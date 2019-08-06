  • kz
    Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Atyrau region’s socio-economic development

    17:22, 06 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The President was informed about the region's socio-economic development and socio-political situation. NurlanNogayev also reported to the President on the course of fulfillment of theinstructions on improvement of the people’s well-being.

    The Head of State pointed out theimportance of maintaining and stepping up positive paces of development of theregion and modernization of its infrastructure.

    Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-JomartTokayev commissioned Nurlan Nogayev to provide all-round support to thesocially-vulnerable groups of population and ensure timely implementation ofall sectoral programmes.

    President of Kazakhstan Atyrau region
