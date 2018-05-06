Nurlan Smagulov reports on auto industry devpt to Kazakh President

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Head of Astana Group Nurlan Smagulov in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, Nurlan Smagulov reported to the Head of State on the development of the automotive industry and prospects for exports of motor vehicles.

"Sales of cars have risen. Our car assembly plants began assembling "Maz" vehicles. (...) We exported 450 cars to the Russian Federation, signed an agreement for delivery of 300 "Hyundai County" buses to Tajikistan. We hope we will carry out such operations with Uzbekistan. Thus, Kazakhstan is now playing a crucial role in Central Asia as a production site," the head of the company concluded.

At the end of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev decorated Nurlan Smagulov with the Order of Barys Class II for special achievements in state, industrial, socio-cultural, and public activities.