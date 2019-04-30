Nurlan Yermekbayev partakes in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev, participated in the Meeting of Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, Kazinform cites the defense establishment's press service.

Within the SCO framework, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov received the defense ministers of the member states of the Organization. The need to step up joint efforts to address the challenges of preserving peace and stability in the region was noted at the meeting.



During the meeting, the SCO Member States' ministers discussed further interaction, strengthening cooperation in the field of security, and exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

Among the priorities, the sides reiterated the fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism, the preservation of peace in the region, the stability and sustainable development of the countries. The ministers adopted the 2020-2021 SCO Defense Ministries Cooperation Plan and signed the Protocol Amending and Supplementing the Agreement on Joint Military Exercises between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States.



"Under the leadership of our heads of state, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is developing through the observance of the principles of reciprocal confidence, equality, respect, the pursuance of overall development, and the maintenance of the Shanghai spirit," said Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh minister also highlighted that the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism continues to be the priority of SCO cooperation. In this regard, the significance of the Peaceful Mission 2018 joint military anti-terrorism exercise in the Russian Federation, in which the armed forces of India and Pakistan participated for the first time. Besides, the need to continue the practice of these exercises was emphasized.

Concluding the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the work of the Expert Working Group, which is an effective consultation mechanism established at the 2018 SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting. The next meeting will be held in 2020 in Russia.