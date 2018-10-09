Nurlan Yermekbayev to join CIS Defense Ministers meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 12, Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev will take part in a regular meeting of the CIS Defense Ministers' Council in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, according to the press service of the Ministry.

As the Ministry informed, the cooperation within the CIS Defense Ministers Council enables the member countries to timely plan and settle the issues of strategic security as well as to ensure stability in the region. The Council serves as a unique platform which unifies national and public interests of the Commonwealth of Independent States.