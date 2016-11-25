Nurmuratov: Adoption of Declaration of 25 Anniversary of Independence is a timely step

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For a quarter of the century Kazakhstan has been living in a new social, economic and political matrix, and on an equal basis with other countries of the civilized world building its independent statehood, according to Serik Nurmuratov Deputy Director of the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science and Religious Studies of the Ministry of Education and Science.

"In my opinion, the Declaration of the 25 Anniversary of Independence is necessary in order to summarize the past, to understand what has been done for this short period of history, and determine future priorities. Adoption of this document will be a timely step. It is important that our country takes one more step forward towards the constitutional state where the main values are the interethnic and interfaith concord and universal values", - he told.