Nursulan Nazarbayev: Outstanding success of Dmitriy Balandin will be part of history of Kazakhstan sport forever

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Dmitriy Balandin on wining the Olympic gold medal in swimming, the press service the Akorda informs.

"It was truly a happy moment you gave to all the people of Kazakhstan by winning the Olympic gold. That gold medal won in the tight competition against the world's best is the demonstration of your potential, determination and true grit. Your outstanding success will be a part of the history of Kazakhstan sport forever," the letter of congratulation of the President reads.

The President also wished the athlete future success in reaching new heights.