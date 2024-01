Nursultan Nazarbayev a very forward-looking person: Uzbek President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev is a very forward-looking person, believes his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Nursultan Abishevich is a very forward-looking person, he seeks to carry out reforms. He is the reformer. You can see what Kazakhstan has achieved throughout those years of independence. The entire world is looking at what Kazakhstan has achieved throughout the years of independence," Shavkat Mirziyoyev says in a video shared by the Television and Radio Complex.