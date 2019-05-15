Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses Forum ‘The Great Steppe: Its Cultural Heritage & Role in World History’

PARIS. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the participants of the Forum "The Great Steppe: Its Cultural Heritage and Role in World History" that is underway in Paris, Kazinform reports.

Zhan Galiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic, read out the welcoming speech by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.





Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of this forum as a way to develop intercultural dialogue. In his welcoming address, the First President of Kazakhstan said that the Rukhani Janghyru Program and "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" Program Article were created to give new momentum and enlighten the younger generation for the development of harmony in intercultural relations in a big Eurasia space.



Yelbasy underscored that the International Turkic Academy, created at his initiative, is a successful project aimed at strengthening scientific integration. In the view of the First President of Kazakhstan, today the studies of the history of the Great Steppe opens the way to new horizons of science and cooperation. Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the forum participants success and fruitful work.



The forum was opened by Darkhan Kydyrali, President of the International Turkic Academy, who spoke in the Kazakh and Turkish languages. In his speech, the head of the International Turkic Academy elaborated on "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" article by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. In particular, he noted the importance of the Great Steppe's cultural heritage for human civilization, and the interaction was mutual.



Besides, Darkhan Kydyrali told about the activities being implemented in Kazakhstan for the preservation of the Great Steppe heritage, and about the work of the International Turkic Academy. The head of the International Turkic Academy highlighted the importance of research on the heritage of the Great Steppe.



In turn, Gunay Afandiyeva, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, emphasized the importance of "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" Article by Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Firmin Edouard Matoko, Assistant Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), thanked the International Turkic Academy for the idea of organizing such a conference.

The ambassadors of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Turkey also addressed the meeting.



According to the attendees, the heritage of the Great Steppe is vitally important for world history as the events exactly in this region influenced global processes.

It should be mentioned that in attendance are leading scientists of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, France, and Germany.







Scientists and representatives of international organizations discuss topical issues and exchange views at the three sessions: "The Great steppe: space and time horizons", "Turkic civilization and its contribution to world culture", and "Reconsidering Turkic history: new methods and new opportunities".

In addition, during the forum, there will be a discussion of the article of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev on "Seven facets of the Great Steppe" and ways of reconsidering the history of the Great Steppe.



This meeting coincides with the significant dates in the history of Turkic-speaking countries such as the 750th anniversary of the Talas Kurultai where the Golden Horde and Moghulistan were established, the 950th anniversary of Yusuf Balasaguni's "Kutadgu Bilig", and the 650th anniversary of the poet Imadaddin Nasimi.

