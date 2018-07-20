Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport increased international passenger flow by 26%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passenger traffic at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport hit 2, 45,154 passengers in January-June 2018, that is 17% more as compared to the same period of 2017, the company's press service reports.



For the past six months of 2018 it also increased internal passenger flow by 12%, the airport served 1,346,578 people at large. During the period under consideration, the international airport received 798,576 of international passengers catching a flight or landing in Astana that is 26% more against the analogous period of the previous year.



Since the beginning of the year the airport recorded 14,353 flights performed.



In 2017 the airport recorded for the first time ever a passenger traffic exceeding over 4 million passengers.