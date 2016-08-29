  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Leonid Mlechin discussed prospects of modern literature

    17:13, 29 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with honored worker of culture of the Russian Federation Leonid Mleshin, the press service of the Akorda informed.

    The interlocutors discussed the state and prospects of the modern literature and relevant issues of social development.

    The Head of State noted the contribution of Mr. Mlechin and other representatives of literature to cultural and spiritual enrichment of their readers and wished Leonid Mlechin future success.

    L. Mlechin informed the President about his recent works and future plans.

     

