  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mikhail Fradkov debate coop in education

    15:54, 12 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the sideline of «Astana Club» session the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Mikhail Fradkov, Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    During the conversation Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of establishing cooperation between the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies and the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    In addition the interlocutors noted a high demand for organizing and conducting discussion platforms with the participation of world experts.

    Tags:
    Education First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!