Nursultan Nazarbayev announces Fifth Caspian Summit agenda

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced the agenda of the Fifth Summit of the Caspian Littoral States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the summit, the President of Kazakhstan announced the agenda.

"Today marks Day of the Caspian Sea. This creates a good atmosphere for making epoch-making decisions," the Head of State said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the Summit will cover three topics: the legal status of the Caspian Sea, the Caspian Sea cooperation in terms of the economy, transport, environment, protection of biological resources, and regional international cooperation. Besides, the Summit participants will exchange views on the topical issues in international politics.