Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has arrived today in the capital of Belarus, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda's Twitter account .

"Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Minsk. During the visit, the Head of State is expected to meet with the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. Besides, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the jubilee session of the CSTO Collective Security Council," the statement says.