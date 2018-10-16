Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Finland

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Finland for an official visit, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö will have talks and take part in the business forum.



In March 2009 the Head of State paid a state visit to Finland. Besides, the Kazakh leader had talks with President of Finland at the Saint Petersburg International Forum, 66th session of the UN GA and nuclear security summits held in Seoul, The Hague and Washington.



President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö paid a visit to Kazakhstan in June 2017 and took part in the event dated to the National Day of Finland.



The commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Finland made $307.9 million in 2017, for the past January-July the sales reached $160.1 million.

For the past 13 years since 2005 until the first quarter of 2018 the gross inflow of direct investments from Finland to Kazakhstan made $334 million. As of today there are more than 50 enterprises with participation of the Finnish capital in Kazakhstan.



