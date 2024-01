ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has arrived today in Moscow for a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

It is planned that during the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony and attend the first match of the football tournament, between the national teams of the Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia.