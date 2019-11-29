  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in Tashkent

    07:10, 29 November 2019
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, arrived in Tashkent on Thursday night, Kazinform reports.

    According to Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev is in Tashkent on the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    In Tashkent, Nazarbayev will take part in the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

    Elbasy was greeted by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at the airport upon arrival.

