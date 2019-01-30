Nursultan Nazarbayev assesses work done by Gov’t in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has evaluated the work done by the core government agencies in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Let's summarize the meeting. As you have noticed, the Government, the National Bank, and the governors have done great work, and we can say that each economic sector has its own achievements," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the enlarged meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State named the main achievements.



"The minimum wage has increased by one-and-a-half times. Over 500,000 citizens have been employed. 113 thousand families have obtained new housing. If an average household consists of 4 people, then over 500,000 people moved into new homes. All conditions for the development of entrepreneurship have been created," said the President of Kazakhstan.

"The major sectors of the economy made good progress over the past year. This is the result of the work done by the Government, the governors at the local level, and, of course, the Parliament, the Presidential Administration - all of us worked, and this is the result of our common efforts," Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.