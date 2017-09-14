Nursultan Nazarbayev: Astana process stopped Syria war locally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has commented on the sixth round of Syria Peace Talks in Astana within the framework of the Astana process, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Geneva talks on this issue are underway, many countries are participating there. At some point, they came to the deadlock. Then, Iran, Russia, Turkey, and other countries approached me because Kazakhstan has good equal relations with all (...) We granted consent, the negotiations are in progress, another round begins today. These negotiations made it possible to stop the war in some places and create three de-escalation areas," Nursultan Nazarbayev answered journalists' questions at a press conference in the Akorda on Thursday.

According to the Kazakh President, today the negotiating parties will discuss the next area for de-escalation. "I think we are making a big contribution to it. Over recent years, 5 million people in this region have become refugees. 186,000 people are said to have been killed, what for? That is why we, in Kazakhstan, value stability. The world's greatest historic and cultural monuments were destroyed. What for? What sins do they punish for?" the Head of State added.

The President reminded again that Kazakhstan stands for the peaceful settlement [of the Syrian conflict]. "I think it is still far from peace. But, every country should contribute as far as it can, and we do our part of the work. I think we should continue this work," the Head of State summed up.