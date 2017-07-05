Nursultan Nazarbayev: Astana's rhythm sets pace for whole country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the ceremonial reception dedicated to the Capital Day in the Congress Center of Astana Expo-2017 Exhibition Complex, Akorda press service reports.

The event was attended by the Parliament deputies, the Government members, intellectuals, representatives of state bodies, the diplomatic corps, business and cultural communities.

Speaking to the audience, the Head of State congratulated everyone on the Capital Day and noted the high dynamics of development of the country's main city over the last 19 years.

"Astana is beautiful. Yesterday evening I traveled around the city and saw a lot of people walking along the streets, despite it was late. It speaks volumes. The people are calm and feel safe. Even the ancients said that "the city is not walls, but people," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that today's energetic rhythm of Astana sets the pace for the renewal of the entire country.

"We are consistently carrying out large-scale modernization of the economy, politics and culture. The outcome of this work is oriented to development of our state. And Astana will always be ahead of this growth. Here, we solve various issues, including peace building in various parts of the world. Our policy of peace, good-neighborly relations, the policy of investment attraction are aimed at creating favorable living conditions for every Kazakhstani," the Head of State said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also told about the importance of hosting the EXPO-2017 International Exhibition and its role in further development of the city and the country as a whole.

"Owing to EXPO-2017 Exhibition, Kazakhstan is now the focus of international attention. The guests of the capital admire the city. We are the only state that built a new metropolis at the turn of the century. Nowadays, Astana yields a trillion tenge of treasury revenues per annum. In this respect, 65 percent of all the revenues come from small and medium-sized businesses. We witnessed our capital formation," the President said.

At the end of his speech, Nursultan Nazarbayev once again congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Day of the Capital and wished them happiness, prosperity and new achievements. He also thanked all those who was involved in Astana City construction.