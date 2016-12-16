Nursultan Nazarbayev: Astana to become the star of Eurasia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that Astana will become the star of Eurasia in the future.

"Our capital city is growing. As you can see, its development is unstoppable. Years ago some said that we invest heavily into the city, nowadays the capital makes great contributions to the republican budget," President Nazarbayev said at the unveiling ceremony of the monument to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence in Astana on Friday.



"In the future Astana with its 3-million population will stun not only Kazakhstanis, it will be the heart of Eurasia, the center of science and culture. Its residents will live in a quiet and comfortable city," the Kazakh leader said.