    Nursultan Nazarbayev attended Victory Day Parade in Moscow

    15:40, 09 May 2019
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev was guest of honor at the military parade in Moscow held in celebration of the 74th anniversary of the Great Victory, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Prior to the Parade, the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin welcomed the veterans.

    Over 13,000 troops and more than 130 units of advanced weapon systems and military vehicles are involved in the Victory Day Parade

    Kazakhstan and Russia First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Victory Day Top Story
