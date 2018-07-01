Nursultan Nazarbayev attends 2,000 dombra players' concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Dombra Day festivities have begun in Astana. Over 2,000 musicians as a single orchestra are playing the dombra at the square in front of the Qazaq Eli Monument, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the largest simultaneous performance of well-known compositions.

Directed by conductor Aitkali Zhaiymov, the dombra players performed the following kuis (instrumental compositions): "Konil Ashar", "Adai", "Balbyrauyn", "Yerke Sylqym" and "Saryarka".

Earlier, Kazinform reported that everyone who can play the instrument can be involved in the concert "Dombra - Assyl Mura" (Dombra - Noble Heritage) in Astana within the framework of National Dombra Day celebrations. More than 2,000 people were registered. The youngest participant is 7 years old, while the oldest is 75.

The concert is given by well-known musicians, public and state figures, including Member of the Kazakh Parliament Bekbolat Tleukhan, Head of the Astana Culture and Sports Department Bolat Mazhagulov, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Aigul Ulkenbayeva, Conductor Arman Zhuldebaev, "Bastau", "Serper", "Assyl Toby", "Muzart" bands, Assylbek Yensepov, to name but a few.

Performers of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Orchestra of National Instruments, "Otyrar Sazy" folk-ethnographic orchestra of national instruments, the orchestra of national instruments of the Astana State Academic Philharmonia, the Tattimbet Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, the orchestra of Kazakh folk instruments of Aktau will also go on stage. The musicians of the state philharmonic societies of Atyrau, Uralsk, Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau, Kostanay and performers of Zhambyl region greatly contributed to the large-scale festivities.

In addition to the five kuis listed above, the concert participants will play the compositions by Nurgissa Tlendiyev "Ata Tolghauy" and "Makhambet", Kurmangazy's "Serper" and "Saranzhap", Dauletkerei's "Koroghly" and "Kyz Aqzhelen", Dina Nurpeissova's "16-shy Zhyl."

It is to be recalled that the holiday was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. In this regard, festive events will be held all over the country. It will be celebrated every year on the first Sunday of July, and this year the holiday is celebrated on July 1.