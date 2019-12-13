Nursultan Nazarbayev attends ERG’s 25 Years Anniversary reception

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his congratulations to Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Kazinform has learnt from Embasy’s press service.

At the reception the First President of Kazakhstan stressed that the development of the company went hand in hand with the development of Kazakhstan’s independence.

Nursultan Nazarbayev went on to praise ERG for implementation of social projects and programs. According to him, the group builds housing, schools, hospitals, sports and infrastructure facilities.

He also expressed his gratitude to thousands of ERG employees for supporting his policy and contributing to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy.

In conclusion, the First President of Kazakhstan once again congratulated the ERG team and wished it success and prosperity.