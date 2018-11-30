Nursultan Nazarbayev attends ‘The Way of the Leader. Astana’ film premiere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall for the screening of Akan Satayev's "The Way of the Leader. Astana", a part of the same-name film series ("The Way of the Leader"), the press service of Akorda informs.

"The Way of the Leader. Astana" motion picture tells about the history of the capital of Kazakhstan and Nursultan Nazarbayev's key role in its construction process. The film shows the events related to the President's fateful decision made in July 1994 to relocate Kazakhstan's capital from Almaty to Akmola.