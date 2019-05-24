  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded status of honorary president of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

    18:30, 24 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the First President's press service reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded a status of the honorary president of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States for his significant contribution to the development of the Turkic countries.

    The First President of Kazakhstan noted significance of maintaining and further deepening of cooperation between the two fraternal nations.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the need to expand interstate ties within the Turkic Council.

    "The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was founded to develop and strengthen ties between the Turkic-speaking countries. The work in this direction should continue. I will render all-round support," the First President of Kazakhstan said.



    In his turn, the Turkish FM greeted the Leader of the Nation on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Turkey in near future.

    The sides debated pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan and Turkey First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!