Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded status of honorary president of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the First President's press service reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded a status of the honorary president of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States for his significant contribution to the development of the Turkic countries.



The First President of Kazakhstan noted significance of maintaining and further deepening of cooperation between the two fraternal nations.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the need to expand interstate ties within the Turkic Council.



"The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was founded to develop and strengthen ties between the Turkic-speaking countries. The work in this direction should continue. I will render all-round support," the First President of Kazakhstan said.







In his turn, the Turkish FM greeted the Leader of the Nation on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Turkey in near future.



The sides debated pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.