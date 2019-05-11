  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev awards Alisher Usmanov with Dostyk Order

    15:18, 11 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded founder of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov with the I Degree Dostyk Order (the Friendship Order), the Akroda press service reports.

    The Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded Alisher Usmanov with the Dostyk Order for significant contribution to strengthening of friendship and development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
