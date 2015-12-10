Nursultan Nazarbayev becomes 2015 Person of the Year in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been named as the 2015 Person of the Year in the International Relations category by two Russian institutes.

The Russian Biographical Institute and Institute for Economic Strategies say that Nursultan Nazarbayev's achievements in international policy and his efforts toward strengthening of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) are behind the decision. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and others also claimed the award.

The awarding ceremony was held at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.