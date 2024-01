WASHINGTON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Washington D.C., the Akorda press service reports.

During his official visit to the United States, Nazarbayev is scheduled to meet with President Donald J. Trump, as well as the country's official and business circles.

While in the U.S., the Head of State will also take part in the United Nations Security Council Meeting.