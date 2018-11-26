Nursultan Nazarbayev briefed on Mangistau region's development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting with Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov, the press service of Akorda informs.

At the meeting, the Governor of Mangistau region reported to the Head of State on the main indicators of the regional economic development and the implementation of the government-sponsored and sectoral programs in the region.

Tugzhanov informed the President of Kazakhstan of the measures being taken to increase productivity and develop manufacturing industry.

In addition, the Mangistau governor reported on the results achieved in the housing and student dormitories construction, the execution of the programs supporting SMEs and creating new jobs, as well as on the region's tourism development, and the measures to regulate utility tariffs.

Concluding the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev encharged Yeraly Tugzhanov with a number of specific tasks.