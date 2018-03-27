Nursultan Nazarbayev calls 26th session of People’s Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the decree on convocation of the 26th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. The document was published in "Kazakhstankaya Pravda" newspaper.

"Convoke the 6th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan on April 28, 2018 in Astana at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation with the agenda "The Five Social Initiatives - the Platform of Social Unity of People". The Government of Kazakhstan is to ensure organization of the twenty sixth session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan," the decree reads.