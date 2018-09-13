Nursultan Nazarbayev calls Turkish companies to develop business in Kazakhstan

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told the largest Turkish businessmen about favorable conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the President noted, Kazakhstan makes comprehensive efforts to improve the country's investment situation, amends legislation to develop entrepreneurship. Kazakhstan ranks 36th out of 190 states of the world in Doing Business ranking. The country is the member of the investment committee of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), joined the OECD Declaration on International Investments.



"The Council of Foreign Investors under the Kazakh President has been effectively working for 20 years. It unites the heads of the world's largest companies. Heads of Anadolu Group and Sembol Construction are also the members of the Council. The country founded Kazakh Invest Company on the model of Turkey's ISPAT for efficient cooperation of investors and businessmen," the President added.



The Head of State also stressed that investment projects being implemented in priority sectors such as metallurgy, oil processing, engineering, chemistry, food industry will be exempted from corporate, property and land taxation.



As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Turkey for an official visit.