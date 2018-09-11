Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs meeting on Turkestan development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State held a meeting on the development of Turkestan city, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Head of State was informed of the plans and further prospects for the development of Turkestan, as well as the execution of the instructions concerning the relocation of the regional center from Shymkent to Turkestan.

"It is a common knowledge that a new region, Turkestan region, has appeared in our country. I think this is the right decision. The regional center is now being relocated to Turkestan city. This is a complex process in all respects," the President of Kazakhstan said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the particular historical and spiritual value of the city of Turkestan, for the residents of Kazakhstan and for the entire Turkic world.

"It is a place sacred for the Turkic peoples. Therefore, many people visit it. Many well-known personalities are interred there," the Head of State pointed out.

Besides, First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev delivered their reports on the concept of the Turkestan city territorial development and the results of the relocation of the administrative government bodies to the new regional center, respectively. In particular, the President of Kazakhstan was fully informed of the plans for the construction of infrastructure and social facilities and the solutions proposed in terms of the city's power and water supply.

Concluding the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to the Government and the regional administration.