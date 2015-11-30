  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev charges Government to develop new Employment Roadmap

    14:31, 30 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop new Employment Roadmap by the end of Q1 2016.

    President has instructed the Government to develop new Employment Roadmap by the end of Q1 2016 in order to expand social support. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that funding for the program should be higher in comparison with the previous program implemented in 2007-2009.

