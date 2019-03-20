Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chinese diplomat mull further strengthening of ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Zhang Xiao, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of further strengthening of good neighborly relations and development of mutually profitable cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.



The Chinese diplomat conveyed Nursultan Nazarbayev President Xi Jinping's invitation to attend the 2nd International Cooperation Forum One Belt, One Road set to be held in Beijing in April.