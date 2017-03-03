Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on Article 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the proposed changes to Article 26 of the Constitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Proposed amendments to Article 26 of the Constitution caused ambiguity. And constitutional reform is aimed at consolidation of Kazakhstan society. I therefore propose to keep the previous version of Article 26", Nazarbayev said during a joint session of Parliament Chambers.

"We must once again explain to the people that when we talk about ownership, it cannot be the same. People have different property: he has a house, land, movable and immovable property. The words "Citizens of Kazakhstan" remain there. And legal community supported it as it provides a stable inflow of investments to our country, and confidence of investors. We should not rush, as we need a consensus on this issue, it is necessary to clarify things here. We will come to this eventually. Including on land, as a land without an owner is a no man's land. There is a Kazakh saying: a land without an owner is an orphan", said the President.

As the President emphasized, citizens of Kazakhstan may have any legally acquired property in private ownership. And such property is inviolable under the Constitution.

Earlier Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to leave Article 26 of the Constitution in its previous version.

It was proposed to replace words "Citizens of Kazakhstan" in the first paragraph of Article 26 with the word "Anyone".