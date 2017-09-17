Nursultan Nazarbayev comments on Golovkin vs Canelo fight

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has met with the Kazakh national sports delegates who are participating in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Seeing your victories, the youth will generally aim at going in for sports. And this leads to a healthy nation with a healthy future. What young man, woman, does not want to become famous in life? All succeed in different ways depending on talents: one in science, another in mathematics, the third in something else, the fourth one in sports,"Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also spoke about Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight held today.





"Has everyone rooted for Golovkin? I watched from the beginning to the end. They argue that he seemed to win. They always say so because there is always someone to blame when one did not win. Even Plato said that a man would rather blame God, destiny, government than himself. Therefore, in order to win, it is better to train and show overwhelming superiority. I came to wish you success, victories so that you could delight the people of Kazakhstan. It is very important now. I support sports, I support you because the future lies in you, the youth," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Recall that today the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, arrived in Ashgabat for a working visit.

Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.