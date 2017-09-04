Nursultan Nazarbayev comments on JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 fate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Head of State, Akhmetzhan Yessimov will continue to head the company after the exhibition, for the period of the pavilions' redistribution.

Speaking at a joint session of the Parliament's Chambers today, President Nazarbayev noted that the exhibition became an important event for the country.

"We showed the world what Kazakhstan is capable of, our capital, people traveled to the regions, we have done a huge image-building work", he said.

"Two major (EXPO facilities) will be transferred to the AIFC, and one major center we will turn into a permanent exhibition of Kazakhstan and all regions and enterprises will be able to show their achievements here," added Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Joint-stock company "National company "Astana EXPO-2017" was established by the enactment of Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan d.d. January 15, 2013. The main focus of the company's activities was the organization and conducting of the World's Fair EXPO-2017 in Astana.