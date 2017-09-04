  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev comments on JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 fate

    16:36, 04 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Head of State, Akhmetzhan Yessimov will continue to head the company after the exhibition, for the period of the pavilions' redistribution.  

    Speaking at a joint session of the Parliament's Chambers today, President Nazarbayev noted that the exhibition became an important event for the country.

    "We showed the world what Kazakhstan is capable of, our capital, people traveled to the regions, we have done a huge image-building work", he said.

    "Two major (EXPO facilities) will be transferred to the AIFC, and one major center we will turn into a permanent exhibition of Kazakhstan and all regions and enterprises will be able to show their achievements here," added Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Joint-stock company "National company "Astana EXPO-2017" was established by the enactment of Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan d.d. January 15, 2013. The main focus of the company's activities was the organization and conducting of the World's Fair EXPO-2017 in Astana.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Parliament President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!