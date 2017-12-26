  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev comments on the upcoming presidential elections in Russia

    08:15, 26 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has commented on the March's presidential elections in Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan and Russia share a common history, and stressed that the countries remain close neighbors and allies, as well as economic and political partners. According to him, it is in Kazakhstan's as well as Russia's best interests that this stays unchanged.

    The Head of State said that he wishes success to Vladimir Putin in the upcoming elections, adding that he considers Putin to be the favorite of the presidential race since he manages to remain a great leader despite the pressure the country is currently under.

    Russia Kazakhstan Mass media Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Elections President
