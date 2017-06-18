Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles on death of Helmut Kohl
With great sorrow the Head of State received the news regarding the death of the former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.
"Being a worthy son and patriot of his people, H. Kohl left an indelible mark in the world history as an outstanding statesman who played a major role in uniting his country and developing the European integration. H. Kohl will remain forever in the memory of the Kazakhstani people as a wise person, who made a great contribution to the establishment and strengthening of bilateral friendly relations. Sharing the grief of the loss, I express my condolences to the relatives of the deceased and to the whole nation of Germany," he says in the telegram.
Recall that the Ex-Chancellor of Germany Helmut Kohl died on 16 June 2017 in his home town in Ludwigshafen, aged 87.