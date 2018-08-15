Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with Italian President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about multiple victims of the motorway bridge collapse in Genoa, a northern Italian city.

"Expressing our sorrow for your grievous loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend our condolences to the families and friends of those killed and to the entire people of Italy.

I wish all those injured a speedy recovery and a return to their families," the telegram reads.