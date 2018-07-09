Nursultan Nazarbayev condoles with Japanese Prime Minister over floods victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about the multiple deaths in the rainfall floods and landslides in Japan.

"Expressing our sorrow, I extend our condolences to those who lost their loved ones and who suffered from the disaster, and to the entire people of Japan," the telegram reads.



Nursultan Nazarbayev assured that in this difficult time, Kazakhstan stands in solidarity with Japan, and wished those injured a speedy recovery and return to their families.